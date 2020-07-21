Catholic World News

Chaldean prelate protests US deportation of illegal Iraqi residents

July 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Chaldean Catholic Patriarch Louis Sako has protested as “inhuman and immoral” the plans of the Trump administration to deport about 1,400 Iraqis who are now living in the US. Those slated for deportation have been charged with criminal activities and/or have failed to obtain legal documents to stay in the US. The Iraqi prelate says that they could face persecution if their return to their native land.

