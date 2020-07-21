Catholic World News

Summit report urges reforms to forestall Church financial crisis in US

July 21, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: The Leadership Roundtable’s 2020 Catholic Partnership Summit has published a report, “We Are the Body of Christ: Creating a Culture of Co-Responsible Leadership.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!