‘Jesus helps us understand God’s patience, opening our hearts to hope’: Pope reflects on parable of the weeds

July 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: During his July 19 Angelus address (video), Pope Francis reflected on Matthew 13:24-43, the Gospel reading of the day.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

