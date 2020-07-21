Catholic World News

Pew Research examines ‘the global God divide’

July 21, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: 61% of 38,426 people surveyed in 34 nations agreed that God “plays an important role in their lives”; 33% disagreed. Agreement was highest in nations with emerging economies, especially Nigeria, Philippines, and Tunisia; agreement was lowest in Sweden, the Czech Republic, and France.

