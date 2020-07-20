Catholic World News

Filipino bishops welcome constitutional challenges to anti-terrorism law

July 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of the Philippines have redoubled their criticism of a harsh anti-terrorism law, which they see as a tool for the elimination of political dissent. Bishop Pablo Virgilio Davis, the acting president of the bishops’ conference, welcomed challenges to the constitutionality of the law, and asked: “Will the highest level of our judiciary assert its independence, or will they also yield to political pressure?”

