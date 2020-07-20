Catholic World News

Louisiana’s Catholic governor calls for 3 days of prayer and fasting

July 20, 2020

» Continue to this story on KLFY-TV

CWN Editor's Note: Gov. John Bel Edwards also called for prayer and fasting earlier in the year as CO19 spread to his state.

