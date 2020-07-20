Catholic World News

Fire destroys organ, shatters stained glass at Nantes cathedral in France

July 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said that the government will finance repairs to the historic cathedral in the western French city.

