Pope reiterates appeal for global ceasefire, calls for peace in the Caucasus

July 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Armenia-Azerbaijan border fighting has escalated in recent days. In 2016, Pope Francis made apostolic journeys to Armenia, which is largely Christian, and to Azerbaijan, which is largely Muslim.

