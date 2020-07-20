Catholic World News

Argentine priest, energy executive forge huge food-aid program that doesn’t buy votes

July 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “In the poorest corners of Buenos Aires, an enterprising Jesuit priest inspired by the work of Pope Francis is combining compassion, technology and the management skills of business executives to carry out the country’s most ambitious food-aid program ever,” according to the report.

