Adult abuse case in Nashville: accusations of grave mishandling across Church jurisdictions

July 20, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A young woman alleges that Father Kevin McGoldrick, a priest of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia who was a college chaplain, “got her drunk and sexually assaulted her while she was alone with him in his rectory on the Aquinas College campus in Nashville.” The priest is seeking laicization.

