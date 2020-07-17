Catholic World News

Vatican diplomat calls for action after UN reports rising hunger rate

July 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “While it is too early to assess the full impact of the lockdowns and other containment measures, at least another 83 million people, and possibly as many as 132 million, may go hungry in 2020,” according to a new UN report.

