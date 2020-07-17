Catholic World News

Ex-Mississippi priest indicted; Homeland Security affidavit accuses diocese of lying to parishioners

July 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: According to the report, the affidavit alleges that the Diocese of Jackson “allowed parishioners to be defrauded for years” by a priest who is “accused of lying about having cancer, concealing an HIV diagnosis and advocating a fictitious orphanage in Mexico in an attempt to defraud parishioners.” The ex-priest, Lenin Vargas, has fled to Mexico; the diocese has responded to the report.

