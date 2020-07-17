Catholic World News

Connecticut parish defaced with anarchist, satanic symbols

July 17, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “This follows an apparent trend of desecrating Catholic spaces throughout the nation, as evidenced by incidents in Chattanooga, Queens, Boston, Sacramento, and Ocala,” the Archdiocese of Hartford said following the vandalism at St. Joseph’s Church in New Haven. “ The underlying motive of these sacrilegious attacks is clear: to intimidate and instill fear in the hearts of those who worship Christ ... We remain unafraid and resolute in our faith, and we will pray for a conversion of the hearts of those who wish to terrorize us.”

