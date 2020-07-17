Catholic World News

In Tunisia, atheist blogger given jail term over Quran-style post

July 17, 2020

» Continue to this story on BBC

CWN Editor's Note: Islam is the official religion of the North African nation of 11.6 million (map), and 99.5% of its citizens are Muslim.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!