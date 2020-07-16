Catholic World News

Medical journal predicts worldwide population plunge

July 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The British medical journal Lancet has published an article that foresees a severe drop in fertility leading to a decline in the world’s population. The study predicts that by the year 2100, the world’s overall fertility rate (the number of children per woman) will be 1.66—far below the replacement level of 2.1. Many countries will see their population decline by over 50%, the article says.

