Cardinal Dolan: Recent AP story sought to ‘bash’ the Church

July 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The archbishop of New York described the article as “misleading at best, outright false at worst.” Archbishop Paul S. Coakley of Oklahoma City, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on Domestic Justice and Human Development, also responded to the article.

