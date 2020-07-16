Catholic World News

Maronite Patriarch calls for international assistance for Lebanon

July 16, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: “We have created a network in Lebanon to help families in need and keep any family from dying of hunger,” said Cardinal Bechara Boutros al-Rahi. “Half of the Lebanese population lives without the food they need, and many are out of work.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!