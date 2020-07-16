Catholic World News

Chile’s bishops: Find hope and comfort in Our Lady

July 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Our Lady of Mount Carmel embraces us and whispers in our ears that Jesus is always with us, and never abandons us,” said the bishops, who added that the Blessed Mother “urges us to be present, more so than with words, through physical or remote presence at the side of those who suffer.”

