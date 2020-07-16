Catholic World News

1960s parish wins Australian ‘enduring architecture’ awad

July 16, 2020

» Continue to this story on Catholic Leader

CWN Editor's Note: The parish, Holy Family in Indooroopilly, is the “largest cast in situ concrete church in the Southern Hemisphere” and “a freak of a building,” according to a former parish priest.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!