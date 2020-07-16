Catholic World News

Lourdes host its 1st online world pilgrimage

July 16, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The pilgrimage takes place on July 16, the anniversary of the final apparition of Our Lady to St. Bernadette Soubirous.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!