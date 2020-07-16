Catholic World News

Padre Kino, declared venerable, known as ‘patron saint of borderlands’

July 16, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Father Eusebio Kino (1645-1711), a Jesuit missionary whom Pope Francis recently declared venerable, founded San Xavier del Bac and other missions in Arizona and Mexico. “The history of the Catholic Church in Arizona is synonymous with the growth and history of the State of Arizona, and Padre Kino is one of the foundational figures in that great history,” said Bishop Thomas Olmsted of Phoenix.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!