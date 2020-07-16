Catholic World News

San Diego bishop calls for transformation of diocese

July 16, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We are in the midst of a profound social renewal in which the meaning of equality in our nation is in these days being irrevocably changed for the better,” Bishop Robert McElroy preached. “The pastoral mission of the Diocese of San Diego in the coming months and years must not be one of recovery, but of transformation. A roadmap for this transformation lies in the theology and pastoral experience of the Church in Latin America enfleshed in the Aparecida document and the teachings of Pope Francis.”

