Catholic World News

Congressman condemns beheading of statue of Virgin Mary in Chattanooga

July 16, 2020

» Continue to this story on News Channel 9

CWN Editor's Note: “This is a disturbing attack on Catholicism and religion,” said Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-TN), a Catholic. “Sadly, it is among a series of attacks on Catholic churches that have happened in recent days. I hope that the perpetrators will be brought to justice, but I also pray that they will find their way to God as well.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!