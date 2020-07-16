Catholic World News

US bishops oppose proposed rule that would eliminate protection for asylum seekers fleeing violence

July 16, 2020

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “We believe this Rule, which attempts to curtail our nation’s long-standing commitment to providing individuals and families with humanitarian protection, is not only unlawful, but contrary to the public interest,” the USCCB’s general counsel said in a letter to the Executive Office for Immigration Review.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!