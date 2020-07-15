Catholic World News

Polish president visits Czestochowa shrine after re-election victory

July 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Polish President Andrzej Duda celebrated his re-election victory on July 13 by traveling to the shrine Our Lady of Czestochawa for evening prayer.

