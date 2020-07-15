Catholic World News

NY Times feature reflects on McCarrick abuse

July 15, 2020

» Continue to this story on New York Times

CWN Editor's Note: The New York Times carries a feature story on the pattern of abuse by former cardinal Theodore McCarrick. The Vatican acknowledged McCarrick’s abuse two years ago, and has promised a full report—which has not yet appeared.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!