Catholic World News

People with disabilities protest police violence, CO19 discrimination

July 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Michael Hickson, an African-American quadriplegic, died of CO19 after an Austin hospital “switched him from aggressive care to supportive care”—despite his wife’s objections.

