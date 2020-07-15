Catholic World News

Criticism of Cardinal Dolan letter ‘silly,’ Weigel publisher says

July 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I am grateful to Ignatius Press for making this important reflection on the future of the Church available to the College of Cardinals,” Cardinal Timothy Dolan of New York said in a letter that was sent to fellow cardinals along with a copy of George Weigel’s The Next Pope. “Many of us were left speechless that this American cardinal sent us the book,” an anonymous cardinal said.

