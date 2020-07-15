Catholic World News

Canadian bishops rue lack of care for the elderly at some facilities

July 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Reports by caregivers and military personnel providing emergency assistance, together with comparative studies as well as media accounts, help us recognize to what extent the circumstances are deemed ‘horrific,’ ‘cruel,’ and ‘abusive,’” the bishops said in their statement. “As followers of Christ, caring for one another must take on an ever greater imperative and meaning if we are truly being authentic in the witness of our faith and beliefs.”

