Abortion advocates win 4 court cases

July 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Federal courts barred enforcement of pro-life laws in Georgia and Tennessee, Maryland’s CO19 restriction on mail-order chemical abortions, and a Trump administration policy on abortion health insurance billing.

