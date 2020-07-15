Catholic World News

Los Angeles parishes encouraged to hold outdoor services amid new restrictions

July 15, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: California Gov. Gavin Newsom has ordered the shutdown of bars, indoor dining, and most gyms and churches.

