Catholic World News

US bishops renew call for prayer for peace, nuclear disarmament

July 15, 2020

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: “A Renewed Call for Our Day” is a brief statement of the US Conference of Catholic Bishops’ Committee on International Justice and Peace on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!