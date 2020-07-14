Catholic World News

Cardinal Bo, other religious leaders: ‘We are weary of war, worn down by enmities’

July 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Charles Maung Bo of Yangon (Myanmar) is president of the Federation of Asian Bishops’ Conferences. Internal conflict in Myanmar began in 1948.

