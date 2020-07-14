Catholic World News

US Navy changes course, allows attendance at religious services with precautions

July 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Timothy Broglio, who heads the US military archdiocese, had criticized the policy, which forbade members from attending off-base military services.

