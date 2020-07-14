Catholic World News

Pope expresses closeness to priests with CO19 in Buenos Aires slums

July 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I want to tell you that I am close to you, that I am praying for you and that I am accompanying you right now,” Pope Francis said in his video message.

