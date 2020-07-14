Catholic World News

USCCB: ‘Act now to help save Catholic schools!’

July 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The USCCB called on the faithful to ask Congress “to include additional relief for Catholic schools in the next emergency relief package. Public schools are asking for $300 billion dollars, and it is important to make sure that hard-hit Catholic school families also receive emergency relief.”

