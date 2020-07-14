Catholic World News

Some historians troubled by upcoming canonization of Blessed Charles de Foucauld

July 14, 2020

» Continue to this story on La Croix

CWN Editor's Note: Ladji Ouattara criticized the “deep nationalist and colonialist convictions of this Saharan hermit” (French article). Pope St. John Paul II paid tribute to him as a “model of adoration and dialogue.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!