Texas court upholds expulsion of child from Catholic elementary school

July 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A Texas state appellate court ruled that “the management of internal affairs, conformity of members to the moral standards required of them, and, in the context of an educational faith-based institution, the expulsion or retention of students are considered ecclesiastical matters,” and not matters for the courts.

