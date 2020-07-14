Catholic World News

‘Ashamed’: Fiji archbishop apologizes for alleged past abuse in Catholic schools

July 14, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Peter Loy Chong’s apology comes after a report on sexual abuse in Fiji’s Catholic schools. At the same time, he said that “since he took up the position in 2013, the Catholic Church in Fiji has not received any reports of such allegations.

