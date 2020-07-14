Catholic World News

‘The mother of all parables’: Pope Francis reflects on the parable of the sower

July 14, 2020

Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: On July 12, Pope Francis devoted his Sunday Angelus address to Matthew 13:1-23, the Gospel of the day (video).

