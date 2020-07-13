Catholic World News

Statues of Virgin Mary defaced in Boston, New York

July 13, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Police in Boston and in New York are investigating attacks on statues of the Virgin Mary at local Catholic churches. In Boston, a statue outside St. Peter’s Church was set on fire, causing serious damage. In New York, an unidentified man was shown on security videotape painting the word “idol” on a statue outside Cathedral Prep School.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!