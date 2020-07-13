Catholic World News

Michigan court says noted pastor was defamed

July 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: A Michigan court has awarded at $125,000 judgment to Father Eduard Perrone, saying that he was defamed by a detective who, the court found, “falsely and maliciously” accused the priest of a homosexual assault. Because of the charge, Father Perrone was suspended from his pastoral work at the Assumption Grotto, a parish noted for its traditional liturgy and devotions. The Detroit archdiocese has not indicated whether he will be returned to ministry.

