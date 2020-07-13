Catholic World News

Venezuela in chaos, bishops report

July 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Venezuela’s Catholic bishops report that their country is “immerse in general chaos at all levels of social and personal life.” Concluding a plenary meeting, the bishops issued a statement criticizing the government of President Nicolas Maduro and calling for “genuinely free and democratic elections to constitute a new government of change and national inclusion.”

