South African bishops issue call to overcome racism

July 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “We need to have a candid conversation on racism and its manifestations in order to adequately and seriously address racism and racial divisions in our country,” the bishops said in their statement. “We need to address the issues of our social trauma as a country which result from the violence of centuries of colonialism and the violent decades of apartheid.”

