Archbishop dies of CO19
July 13, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Moses Costa of Chittagong, 69, was secretary of the Bishops’ Conference of Bangladesh.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
