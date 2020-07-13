Catholic World News
Fire engulfs historic Franciscan mission in Philippines
July 13, 2020
» Continue to this story on UCANews
CWN Editor's Note: Founded in 1732, Sto. Niño de Pandacan Parish (Facebook page) housed a 400-year-old miraculous image of the Infant Jesus.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!