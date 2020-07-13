Catholic World News

Pope Francis: ‘I think of Hagia Sophia, and I am very saddened’

July 13, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: Dedicated in 537, Hagia Sophia has been the cathedral of the Patriarch of Constantinople (until 1453), a mosque (until 1931), and a museum; it became a mosque again in July 2020.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!