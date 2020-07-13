Catholic World News

Ex-president of European Central Bank named to pontifical academy

July 13, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed Mario Draghi (president of the European Central Bank from 2011 to 2019), Pedro Morandé Court (a Chilean sociologist), and Kokunre Agbontaen-Eghafona (a Nigerian sociologist known for her work against human trafficking) to the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, an advisory panel.

