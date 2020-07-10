Catholic World News

Biden says he would rescind exemption for Little Sisters of the Poor

July 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The candidate’s reaction to the Little Sisters’ Supreme Court victory prompted a Wall Street Journal editorial: Joe Biden vs. the Nuns.

