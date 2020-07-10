Catholic World News

Former National Review Board chairman cites ‘mixed progress’ on clergy sex abuse

July 10, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “While there’s been progress with Vos estis, what the National Review Board was looking for was a greater role for the laity in the process of holding bishops accountable,” said Francesco Cesareo. “We were not supportive of the metropolitan model that was actually adopted.”

